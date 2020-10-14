Comparing Trailblazer Resources (OTCMKTS:TBLZ) and Core Molding Technologies (OTCMKTS:CMT)

Trailblazer Resources (OTCMKTS:TBLZ) and Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Trailblazer Resources and Core Molding Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trailblazer Resources N/A N/A N/A Core Molding Technologies -2.54% -1.42% -0.71%

53.1% of Core Molding Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Core Molding Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Trailblazer Resources has a beta of 9.24, indicating that its stock price is 824% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Core Molding Technologies has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Trailblazer Resources and Core Molding Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trailblazer Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Core Molding Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Trailblazer Resources and Core Molding Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trailblazer Resources N/A N/A -$200,000.00 N/A N/A Core Molding Technologies $284.29 million 0.26 -$15.22 million N/A N/A

Trailblazer Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Core Molding Technologies.

Summary

Trailblazer Resources beats Core Molding Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Trailblazer Resources Company Profile

Trailblazer Resources, Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to identify and evaluate industries and business opportunities in order to find a suitable acquisition target. Previously, it was engaged in the manufacture, sale, installation, and servicing of fiberglass tank and piping products. The company was formerly known as Energy Composites Corporation and changed its name to Trailblazer Resources, Inc. in October 2011. Trailblazer Resources, Inc. is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the molding of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company specializes in large-format moldings and offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compounds, bulk molding compounds, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, glass mat thermoplastics, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding, as well as reaction injection molding utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology. It serves various markets, including medium and heavy-duty truck, marine, automotive, agriculture, construction, and other commercial products in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Core Materials Corporation and changed its name to Core Molding Technologies, Inc. in August 2002. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

