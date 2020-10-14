Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CONN. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Conn’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Conn’s from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.08.

Shares of CONN opened at $12.92 on Tuesday. Conn’s has a one year low of $2.83 and a one year high of $26.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.23 and its 200-day moving average is $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.67 and a beta of 2.37.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.79. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $366.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Conn’s’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Conn’s will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CONN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Conn’s by 34.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Conn’s by 274.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 7,994 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Conn’s by 42.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 338.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 19,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

