CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) Receives $8.61 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.61.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CONSOL Coal Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CONSOL Coal Resources stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,553 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.10% of CONSOL Coal Resources worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCR stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. CONSOL Coal Resources has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average is $4.21. The stock has a market cap of $84.45 million, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.83.

CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.20). CONSOL Coal Resources had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $33.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.70 million. Equities research analysts predict that CONSOL Coal Resources will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

CONSOL Coal Resources LP produces and sells high-Btu thermal coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. It owns a 25% undivided interest in the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu bituminous thermal coal located primarily in southwestern Pennsylvania.

