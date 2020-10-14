Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Sets New 12-Month High at $154.75

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $154.75 and last traded at $154.30, with a volume of 13878 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $153.39.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.83.

Get Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 11.1% during the second quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,199,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,237,000 after purchasing an additional 119,445 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,013,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,478,000 after buying an additional 57,504 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 6.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 753,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,206,000 after buying an additional 42,957 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 156.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,317,000 after acquiring an additional 340,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 14.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 463,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,249,000 after acquiring an additional 58,358 shares during the period.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.