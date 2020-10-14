Contrasting Global Payment Technologies (OTCMKTS:GPTX) & PAR Technology (OTCMKTS:PAR)

Global Payment Technologies (OTCMKTS:GPTX) and PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Global Payment Technologies has a beta of 2.5, indicating that its stock price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PAR Technology has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Global Payment Technologies and PAR Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Payment Technologies N/A N/A N/A PAR Technology -15.91% -26.61% -8.99%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.5% of PAR Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of Global Payment Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of PAR Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Global Payment Technologies and PAR Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Payment Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A PAR Technology 0 1 4 0 2.80

PAR Technology has a consensus price target of $42.80, indicating a potential upside of 14.04%. Given PAR Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PAR Technology is more favorable than Global Payment Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Global Payment Technologies and PAR Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Payment Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PAR Technology $187.23 million 3.66 -$15.57 million ($0.57) -65.84

Global Payment Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PAR Technology.

Summary

PAR Technology beats Global Payment Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Payment Technologies

Global Payment Technologies Inc. designs and manufactures currency validators and paper currency stackers. Its equipment is used to process currency in gaming machines and vending machines that dispense products, services, coins, and other currencies. Its customers include gaming equipment and vending machine manufacturers in the United States and internationally. Global Payment Technologies Inc. was formerly known as Coin Bill Validator Inc. and changed its name to Global Payment Technologies Inc. in November 1994. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Hauppauge, New York.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to restaurants and retail outlets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services. This segment serves restaurants, grocery stores, and specialty retail outlets. The Government segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance; systems engineering and evaluation; satellite and telecommunications support; space and satellite control support; and information systems support services to the United States Department of Defense and other federal agencies. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in New Hartford, New York.

