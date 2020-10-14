Contrasting Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) & Neon Bloom (NYSE:NBCO)

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) and Neon Bloom (OTCMKTS:NBCO) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc alerts:

76.4% of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc and Neon Bloom, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sturm Ruger & Company Inc 0 1 1 0 2.50 Neon Bloom 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc presently has a consensus price target of $81.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.55%. Given Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sturm Ruger & Company Inc is more favorable than Neon Bloom.

Volatility and Risk

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neon Bloom has a beta of 6.11, meaning that its share price is 511% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sturm Ruger & Company Inc and Neon Bloom’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sturm Ruger & Company Inc $410.51 million 2.79 $32.29 million N/A N/A Neon Bloom N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has higher revenue and earnings than Neon Bloom.

Profitability

This table compares Sturm Ruger & Company Inc and Neon Bloom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sturm Ruger & Company Inc 10.34% 16.02% 13.14% Neon Bloom N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc beats Neon Bloom on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sturm Ruger & Company Inc

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts. The company also manufactures and sells steel investment castings and metal injection molding (MIM) parts. It sells its firearm products through independent wholesale distributors principally to the commercial sporting market; and castings and MIM parts directly or through manufacturers' representatives. The company also exports its firearm products through a network of commercial distributors and directly to foreign customers comprising primarily of law enforcement agencies and foreign governments. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Southport, Connecticut.

About Neon Bloom

Neon Bloom, Inc. is a principal investment firm specializing in acquisitions. The firm primarily invests in innovative agriculture and ancillary technology products and services across the globe. Neon Bloom, Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.