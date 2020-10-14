Contrasting Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) and MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX)

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) and Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for MagnaChip Semiconductor and Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MagnaChip Semiconductor 0 1 3 0 2.75 Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. 1 0 6 0 2.71

MagnaChip Semiconductor presently has a consensus price target of $15.88, suggesting a potential upside of 11.09%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential downside of 55.38%. Given MagnaChip Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe MagnaChip Semiconductor is more favorable than Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg..

Profitability

This table compares MagnaChip Semiconductor and Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MagnaChip Semiconductor 3.65% -251.86% 6.71% Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. 36.96% 27.42% 19.68%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MagnaChip Semiconductor and Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MagnaChip Semiconductor $792.20 million 0.63 -$21.83 million $0.48 29.77 Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. $34.63 billion 13.42 $11.83 billion $2.15 41.69

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has higher revenue and earnings than MagnaChip Semiconductor. MagnaChip Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

MagnaChip Semiconductor has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.6% of MagnaChip Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.5% of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of MagnaChip Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. beats MagnaChip Semiconductor on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MagnaChip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group. The Foundry Services Group segment provides analog and mixed-signal foundry services for fabless and integrated device manufacturer semiconductor companies to manufacture a range of products, including display drivers, light emitting diode (LED) drivers, audio encoding and decoding devices, microcontrollers, touch screen controllers, RF switches, park distance control sensors for automotive, electronic tag memories, and power management semiconductors. The Standard Products Group segment offers display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in ultra-high definition, high definition, full high definition, LED, 3D and organic light emitting diodes televisions and displays, notebooks, and mobile communications and entertainment devices. This segment also offers power management semiconductor products, such as metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistors, insulated gate bipolar transistors, DC-DC converters, LED drivers, SSD PMIC products, and switching and linear regulators for televisions, smartphones, mobile phones, desktop PCs, notebooks, tablet PCs, other consumer electronics, and consumer appliances, as well as for industrial applications. It serves consumer, computing, and industrial electronics original equipment manufacturers; original design manufacturers; and electronics manufacturing services companies, as well as subsystem designers. The company sells its products through a direct sales force, as well as through a network of agents and distributors worldwide. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services. It is also involved in investing activities. The company operates in North America, China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in HsinChu, Taiwan.

