Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Hits New 1-Year High at $116.52

Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $116.52 and last traded at $116.52, with a volume of 8439 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $115.21.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Guggenheim increased their target price on Copart from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Stephens increased their target price on Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Copart from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.10.

Get Copart alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.31. Copart had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 31.73%. The company had revenue of $525.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Copart by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Copart by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 79.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copart Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.