Cordasco Financial Network Acquires Shares of 422 iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $351.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $340.36 and a 200-day moving average of $313.16. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

