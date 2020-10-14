Cordasco Financial Network Cuts Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cordasco Financial Network lessened its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 2.1% of Cordasco Financial Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,394,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 75,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 8,048 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,372,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,115,000 after purchasing an additional 209,990 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 27,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $861,643.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $1,539,337.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,125,560.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 316,814 shares of company stock valued at $25,664,433 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.92.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $80.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $204.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

