Cordasco Financial Network Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the quarter. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 26.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. 33.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,567.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1,065.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,522.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,426.62. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,726.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOGL. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,020.00 price target (up previously from $1,975.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,679.91.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

