Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $12.65 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 1.9% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $12,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 88.7% during the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.5% in the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.6% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 57.7% in the second quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 17,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $295.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,967,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,355,879. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $303.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.388 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

