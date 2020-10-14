Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $3.78 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,054 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 307,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,012,000 after purchasing an additional 26,266 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 196,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after purchasing an additional 9,914 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,402,000. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 12,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.77. The stock had a trading volume of 77,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,675,875. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $85.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.50 and a 200 day moving average of $67.26.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

