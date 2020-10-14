Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $4.15 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,630 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 0.6% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 3.3% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.6% during the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Walmart by 3.6% during the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,207 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.9% during the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.75.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $145.20. 243,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,703,271. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.47. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $151.33. The company has a market cap of $408.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total value of $10,983,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,858,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,100,193.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,595,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 926,690 shares of company stock worth $126,563,837 over the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.