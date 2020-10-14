Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 179.4% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Sunday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.69.

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.05. The stock had a trading volume of 184,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,783,418. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $101.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.07. The company has a market capitalization of $155.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.74.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

