CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $815.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $695.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CoStar Group from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $660.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $780.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $820.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $883.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $841.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $726.04. The company has a current ratio of 14.01, a quick ratio of 14.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a PE ratio of 108.77 and a beta of 1.04. CoStar Group has a one year low of $500.24 and a one year high of $939.00.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Matthew Linnington sold 2,419 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $826.32, for a total transaction of $1,998,868.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 15,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.16, for a total value of $13,217,725.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,599 shares of company stock valued at $21,825,114. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 118.0% in the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 955,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $678,941,000 after purchasing an additional 517,041 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 13.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,379,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,401,719,000 after acquiring an additional 406,587 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 47.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 803,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $571,037,000 after acquiring an additional 259,788 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 165.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 351,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,463,000 after acquiring an additional 218,644 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,593,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,553,510,000 after acquiring an additional 181,091 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

