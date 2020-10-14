COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on COVTY. CSFB downgraded shares of COVESTRO AG/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Main First Bank upgraded COVESTRO AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of COVESTRO AG/S in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded COVESTRO AG/S from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Commerzbank upgraded COVESTRO AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

COVESTRO AG/S stock opened at $25.99 on Monday. COVESTRO AG/S has a 12 month low of $13.18 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.30, a P/E/G ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.36.

COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. COVESTRO AG/S had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that COVESTRO AG/S will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

