Cream Finance (CREAM) Price Tops $41.07

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. One Cream Finance token can currently be purchased for about $41.07 or 0.00359990 BTC on popular exchanges. Cream Finance has a total market cap of $6.16 million and $1.67 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cream Finance has traded 33.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008776 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00269274 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00096190 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00037798 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.64 or 0.01487045 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00152564 BTC.

Cream Finance Token Profile

Cream Finance’s total supply is 9,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,928 tokens. Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance . Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance

Cream Finance Token Trading

Cream Finance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

