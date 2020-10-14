Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on American Well (NASDAQ:AMWL)

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of American Well (NASDAQ:AMWL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.78% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen began coverage on American Well in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.14.
Shares of American Well stock opened at $34.81 on Monday. American Well has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $41.80.
About American Well
There is no company description available for American Well Corp.
