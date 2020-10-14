Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on American Well (NASDAQ:AMWL)

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of American Well (NASDAQ:AMWL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen began coverage on American Well in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

Shares of American Well stock opened at $34.81 on Monday. American Well has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $41.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Well stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in American Well Corp (NASDAQ:AMWL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

