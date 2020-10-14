Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SNOW. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.95.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $249.61 on Monday. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $208.55 and a 1 year high of $319.00.

In other Snowflake news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner purchased 420,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth $622,000. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth $446,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth $454,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth $360,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth $276,000.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

