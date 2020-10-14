Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF)

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Euronext in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Euronext in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. ING Group cut Euronext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Euronext in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays cut Euronext from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS EUXTF opened at $112.63 on Monday. Euronext has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $122.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.97 and its 200 day moving average is $97.71.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues; and cash trading services, which include the provision of various marketplaces for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to directly buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

