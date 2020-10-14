Crewe Advisors LLC Acquires 746 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 596.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRK. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK opened at $80.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.60 and its 200-day moving average is $80.28. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.64. The firm has a market cap of $204.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $861,643.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $20,360,651.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,221,318.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 316,814 shares of company stock valued at $25,664,433. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.92.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

