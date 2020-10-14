Crewe Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 10.2% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 274,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,640,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,019,000 after acquiring an additional 235,492 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 430.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 342,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,030,000 after acquiring an additional 277,828 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $351.39 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $360.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $340.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

