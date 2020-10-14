Crewe Advisors LLC Has $3.03 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,169 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.4% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 102.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 90.0% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. boosted its holdings in Visa by 27.1% during the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.72.

Shares of V stock opened at $204.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $396.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $204.25 and a 200-day moving average of $191.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $217.35.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $1,405,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,919,753.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,599.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,122 shares of company stock valued at $24,748,541 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

