Crewe Advisors LLC Has $33,000 Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 363.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% in the third quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 77,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 5.2% in the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 32,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 3.6% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 91,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 3.1% during the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. 68.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 33,902,623 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $813,323,925.77. Insiders have acquired a total of 85,092,006 shares of company stock worth $2,070,253,228 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.31.

BAC opened at $24.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

