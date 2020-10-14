Crewe Advisors LLC Has $520,000 Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 0.2% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 437.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Cabana LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 450.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $179.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.81. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $181.67.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

