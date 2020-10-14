Crewe Advisors LLC Has $75,000 Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 294 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its stake in Amgen by 1,590.0% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Amgen in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $259,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,589 shares in the company, valued at $4,309,656.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $561,548. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMGN. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Amgen from $237.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Amgen from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.08.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $239.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.05 and a 1-year high of $264.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $246.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.27.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

