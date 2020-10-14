Crewe Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 278.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABT. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 159.9% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,187.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 528 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 73.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.44.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,254,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,496,102. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $4,751,700.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,209,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,771 shares of company stock valued at $12,220,943. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT opened at $108.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.87 billion, a PE ratio of 62.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.92. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $114.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

