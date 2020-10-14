Crewe Advisors LLC Invests $65,000 in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 342.2% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 191.0% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 144.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $143.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.79 and a 200 day moving average of $133.67. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20. The firm has a market cap of $198.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $1,767,879.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,972 shares in the company, valued at $38,026,743.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $444,622.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,029 shares in the company, valued at $7,203,146.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. BidaskClub lowered PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.13.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

