Crewe Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 391 iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJR. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,320,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,934,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549,646 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,136,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,064 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $740,706,000 after acquiring an additional 101,856 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,912,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $676,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,764 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,594,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $518,627,000 after acquiring an additional 185,268 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $75.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.37. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

