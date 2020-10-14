Crewe Advisors LLC Sells 3,418 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Crewe Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,418 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.3% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,840,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222,270 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,533,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $779,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223,089 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 31.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,654,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,494 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 83.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,870,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,513,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,327 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $34.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.04. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $73.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.