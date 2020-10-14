Crewe Advisors LLC Sells 9 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Crewe Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 40.0% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,700.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 34.4% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG stock opened at $1,571.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,528.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,430.13. The company has a market cap of $1,069.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,733.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total value of $92,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 517 shares in the company, valued at $795,295.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,698.76.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

