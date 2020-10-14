Critical Contrast: Airborne Wireless Network (OTCMKTS:ABWN) versus Qurate Retail (OTCMKTS:QRTEA)

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) and Airborne Wireless Network (OTCMKTS:ABWN) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.8% of Qurate Retail shares are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of Qurate Retail shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Qurate Retail and Airborne Wireless Network, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qurate Retail 0 2 2 0 2.50 Airborne Wireless Network 0 0 0 0 N/A

Qurate Retail currently has a consensus target price of $11.33, indicating a potential upside of 45.49%. Given Qurate Retail’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Qurate Retail is more favorable than Airborne Wireless Network.

Profitability

This table compares Qurate Retail and Airborne Wireless Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qurate Retail -3.15% 15.92% 4.75% Airborne Wireless Network N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Qurate Retail and Airborne Wireless Network’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qurate Retail $13.46 billion 0.24 -$456.00 million $1.93 4.04 Airborne Wireless Network N/A N/A -$76.68 million N/A N/A

Airborne Wireless Network has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Qurate Retail.

Risk and Volatility

Qurate Retail has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Airborne Wireless Network has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Qurate Retail beats Airborne Wireless Network on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through television, programs, Websites, and mobile applications to approximately 380 million households worldwide. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, and beauty products through its desktop and mobile Websites, and mobile applications under the name Zulily. The company was formerly known as Liberty Interactive Corporation and changed its name to Qurate Retail, Inc. in April 2018. Qurate Retail, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Airborne Wireless Network Company Profile

Airborne Wireless Network, a development stage company, focuses on developing, marketing, and licensing a fully-meshed high-speed broadband airborne wireless network by linking aircraft in flight. It focuses on developing Infinitus, a high-speed broadband airborne wireless network that would enable participating aircraft to act as an airborne repeater or router, sending and receiving broadband signals from one aircraft to another. It intends to sell broadband wireless bandwidth to the telecommunications companies and Internet service providers. The company was formerly known as Ample-Tee, Inc. and changed its name to Airborne Wireless Network in May 2016. Airborne Wireless Network was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Simi Valley, California.

