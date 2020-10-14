Critical Contrast: Hadera Paper (OTCMKTS:HAIPF) vs. Neenah (OTCMKTS:NP)

Hadera Paper (OTCMKTS:HAIPF) and Neenah (NYSE:NP) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Hadera Paper and Neenah’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hadera Paper N/A N/A N/A Neenah -0.44% 12.33% 5.54%

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Hadera Paper and Neenah, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hadera Paper 0 0 0 0 N/A Neenah 0 0 2 0 3.00

Neenah has a consensus target price of $58.50, indicating a potential upside of 48.82%. Given Neenah’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Neenah is more favorable than Hadera Paper.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hadera Paper and Neenah’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hadera Paper N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Neenah $938.50 million 0.70 $55.40 million $3.47 11.33

Neenah has higher revenue and earnings than Hadera Paper.

Volatility and Risk

Hadera Paper has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neenah has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.0% of Neenah shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Hadera Paper shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Neenah shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Neenah beats Hadera Paper on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hadera Paper Company Profile

Hadera Paper Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells writing and printing paper, packaging paper, cardboard and corrugated boards, and recycled paper products in Israel and internationally. It provides collection and recycling services for wastepaper, cardboard and plastic waste, electronic waste, and other recyclable materials; and offers cardboard packaging solutions for the food, cosmetics, pharmaceutics, textile, high-tech, games, plastic, and metal products. The company also offers office supplies, paper and paper products, technology and peripherals, hobbies and crafts, furniture, food, and cleaning products. The company was formerly known as American Israeli Paper Mills Ltd. and changed its name to Hadera Paper Ltd. in July 2008. Hadera Paper Ltd. was founded in 1951 and is based in Hadera, Israel.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc. engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets. The Fine Paper & Packaging segment supplies premium printing, packaging, and other high-end specialty papers in North America. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

