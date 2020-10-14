Critical Contrast: Isonics (OTCMKTS:ISON) versus Innospec (OTCMKTS:IOSP)

Isonics (OTCMKTS:ISON) and Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Get Isonics alerts:

Isonics has a beta of -69.14, indicating that its stock price is 7,014% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innospec has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Isonics and Innospec, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Isonics 0 0 0 0 N/A Innospec 0 0 1 0 3.00

Innospec has a consensus target price of $95.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.37%. Given Innospec’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Innospec is more favorable than Isonics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Isonics and Innospec’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Isonics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Innospec $1.51 billion 1.09 $112.20 million $5.22 12.87

Innospec has higher revenue and earnings than Isonics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.4% of Innospec shares are held by institutional investors. 32.5% of Isonics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Innospec shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Isonics and Innospec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Isonics N/A N/A N/A Innospec 3.96% 11.10% 7.03%

Summary

Innospec beats Isonics on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Isonics

Isonics Corp. engages in the manufacture of semiconductors. The company was founded in March 1992 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc. develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels. Its products are used in the operation of automotive, marine, and aviation engines; power station generators; and heating oil. The Performance Chemicals segment provides technology-based solutions for its customers' processes or products focused in the personal care, home care, agrochemical, and metal extraction markets. The Oilfield Services segment develops and markets products to prevent loss of mud in drilling operations; chemical solutions for fracturing, stimulation, and completion operations; and products for oil and gas production, which enable flow assurance and asset integrity. The Octane Additives segment produces and sells tetra ethyl lead (TEL) for use in automotive gasoline. This segment is also involved in environmental remediation business that manages the cleanup of redundant TEL facilities. The company sells its products primarily to oil and gas exploration and production companies, oil refineries, fuel manufacturers and users, personal care and home care companies, formulators of agrochemical and metal extraction preparations, and other chemical and industrial companies. The company was formerly known as Octel Corp. and changed its name to Innospec Inc. in January 2006. Innospec Inc. was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Isonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.