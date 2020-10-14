Critical Survey: Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) & CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) and Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

CubeSmart has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Redwood Trust has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CubeSmart and Redwood Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CubeSmart 24.34% 8.94% 4.01% Redwood Trust -103.58% 3.41% 0.32%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.4% of CubeSmart shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.8% of Redwood Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of CubeSmart shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Redwood Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for CubeSmart and Redwood Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CubeSmart 3 7 2 0 1.92 Redwood Trust 0 1 3 0 2.75

CubeSmart currently has a consensus target price of $30.55, suggesting a potential downside of 12.30%. Redwood Trust has a consensus target price of $7.88, suggesting a potential downside of 0.94%. Given Redwood Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Redwood Trust is more favorable than CubeSmart.

Dividends

CubeSmart pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Redwood Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. CubeSmart pays out 78.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Redwood Trust pays out 35.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CubeSmart has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Redwood Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Redwood Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CubeSmart and Redwood Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CubeSmart $643.91 million 10.48 $169.12 million $1.69 20.61 Redwood Trust $622.00 million 1.47 $169.18 million $1.58 5.03

Redwood Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CubeSmart. Redwood Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CubeSmart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Multifamily Investments, and Third-Party Residential Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio. This segment also includes derivative financial instruments to manage risks associated with residential loans. The Business Purpose Lending segment operates a platform that originates and acquires business purpose residential loans for subsequent securitization or transfer into its investment portfolio. The Multifamily Investments segment invests in securities collateralized by multifamily mortgage loans, as well as in multifamily mortgages and related assets. The Third-Party Residential Investments segment invests in residential mortgage-backed securities issued by third parties, as well as in Freddie Mac SLST securitizations; and offers servicer advance and other residential credit investment services. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, it intends to distribute at least 90% of its taxable income as dividends to shareholders. Redwood Trust, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Mill Valley, California.

