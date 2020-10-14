Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at B. Riley Securities

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its price objective upped by analysts at B. Riley Securities from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. B. Riley Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CROX. CL King cut Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Crocs from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. 140166 restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Crocs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Crocs in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

CROX stock opened at $48.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.82. Crocs has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $50.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.74.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $331.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.20 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 106.21% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crocs will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,336 shares in the company, valued at $6,738,768. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Crocs by 660.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Crocs by 50.9% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 996 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crocs during the second quarter worth about $73,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Crocs by 54.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Crocs by 59.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

