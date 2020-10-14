Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) PT Raised to $54.00 at B. Riley

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.63% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Crocs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Crocs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Get Crocs alerts:

CROX stock opened at $48.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.60 and its 200 day moving average is $32.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.74. Crocs has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $50.98.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $331.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.20 million. Crocs had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 106.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crocs will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,336 shares in the company, valued at $6,738,768. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CROX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 148.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 10,986 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 94.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 194,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,319,000 after purchasing an additional 94,620 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,359,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 14.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the second quarter valued at approximately $405,000. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.