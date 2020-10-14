Croda International (LON:CRDA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $6,400.00

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 6,400 ($83.62) and last traded at GBX 6,392 ($83.51), with a volume of 99521 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6,316 ($82.52).

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 5,160 ($67.42) to GBX 5,700 ($74.47) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Societe Generale upped their price target on Croda International from GBX 5,000 ($65.33) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Croda International from GBX 4,600 ($60.10) to GBX 4,950 ($64.67) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,985 ($65.13).

The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion and a PE ratio of 40.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6,125.64 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5,393.53.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a dividend of GBX 39.50 ($0.52) per share. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.69%.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

