Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Receives GBX 4,932.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,932.50 ($64.44).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRDA. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Croda International from GBX 4,500 ($58.79) to GBX 5,100 ($66.63) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Croda International from GBX 4,025 ($52.59) to GBX 4,250 ($55.53) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Friday, July 24th.

Get Croda International alerts:

Shares of LON CRDA opened at GBX 6,460 ($84.40) on Friday. Croda International has a one year low of GBX 3,814 ($49.83) and a one year high of GBX 6,496 ($84.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.92, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6,125.64 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5,393.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion and a PE ratio of 40.35.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a GBX 39.50 ($0.52) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. Croda International’s payout ratio is currently 49.69%.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.