Crown (NYSE:CCK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CCK. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Get Crown alerts:

Shares of CCK opened at $81.81 on Wednesday. Crown has a twelve month low of $42.97 and a twelve month high of $83.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Crown had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Crown will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Didier Sourisseau sold 5,600 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $417,088.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,107.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCK. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Crown by 0.7% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 1.4% in the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 20,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Crown by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Crown by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 113,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Crown by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

See Also: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.