CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th.

CSW Industrials has a dividend payout ratio of 16.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of CSW Industrials stock opened at $86.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 0.74. CSW Industrials has a 12-month low of $50.13 and a 12-month high of $87.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.53 and its 200-day moving average is $70.37.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $90.96 million for the quarter. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 11.38%.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total value of $188,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,220 shares in the company, valued at $4,153,096.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke Alverson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total value of $50,071.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,698.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,307 shares of company stock worth $1,414,672 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

