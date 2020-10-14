CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $86.58 and last traded at $86.12, with a volume of 170 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.55.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 0.74.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.23. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $90.96 million for the quarter.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total value of $188,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,153,096.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Luke Alverson sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $50,071.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,698.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,307 shares of company stock worth $1,414,672 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWI. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 495.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 10,907 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in CSW Industrials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSWI)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

