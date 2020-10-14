Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.35 Per Share

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 1.35 per share on Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

Cummins has increased its dividend payment by 22.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years.

Shares of CMI opened at $220.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $210.53 and its 200-day moving average is $180.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.12. Cummins has a fifty-two week low of $101.03 and a fifty-two week high of $225.84.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cummins will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Melius lowered Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $171.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $203.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.11.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

