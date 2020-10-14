Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.35 Per Share

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 1.35 per share on Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.
Cummins has increased its dividend payment by 22.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years.
Shares of CMI opened at $220.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $210.53 and its 200-day moving average is $180.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.12. Cummins has a fifty-two week low of $101.03 and a fifty-two week high of $225.84.
Several research analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Melius lowered Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $171.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $203.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.11.
Cummins Company Profile
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.
