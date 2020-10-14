CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an outperform rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CymaBay Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.13.

CBAY opened at $7.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $542.14 million, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.56. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $8.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.23.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. On average, research analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10,658 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 1,070.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 9,513 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 215.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 17,079 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

