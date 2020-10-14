Daimler (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €63.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been assigned a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DAI. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €48.56 ($57.12).

ETR DAI opened at €48.88 ($57.50) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €45.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is €37.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -175.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.75, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a fifty-two week high of €54.50 ($64.12).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

