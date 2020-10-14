Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $42.76

Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.76 and last traded at $42.52, with a volume of 6037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.35.
DAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. CSFB initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.44.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.16 and a 200-day moving average of $26.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.26.
In other Darling Ingredients news, CAO Brenda Snell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,935. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $1,319,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 918,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,309,232.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,000 over the last ninety days. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period.
About Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR)
Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.
