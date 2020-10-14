Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $42.76

Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.76 and last traded at $42.52, with a volume of 6037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.35.

DAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. CSFB initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.44.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.16 and a 200-day moving average of $26.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $848.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.12 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CAO Brenda Snell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,935. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $1,319,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 918,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,309,232.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,000 over the last ninety days. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period.

About Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.