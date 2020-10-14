David Taylor Sells 26,000 Shares of FW Thorpe plc (LON:TFW) Stock

FW Thorpe plc (LON:TFW) insider David Taylor sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 286 ($3.74), for a total value of £74,360 ($97,151.82).

FW Thorpe stock opened at GBX 288 ($3.76) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $332.70 million and a PE ratio of 25.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 301.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 305.36. FW Thorpe plc has a 52 week low of GBX 225 ($2.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 363.32 ($4.75). The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.20 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This is a boost from FW Thorpe’s previous dividend of $1.46. FW Thorpe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

FW Thorpe Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies professional lighting equipment in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally. The company offers professional lighting and control systems, including recessed, surface, and suspended luminaires; emergency lighting systems; hazardous area lighting; high and low bay luminaires; lighting controls; and exterior lighting products for commercial, industrial, education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, display, and hospitality markets.

