Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Stock Rating Upgraded by BNP Paribas

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) was upgraded by stock analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $295.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock. BNP Paribas’ target price points to a potential upside of 16.31% from the company’s previous close.

DECK has been the subject of a number of other reports. 140166 reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $208.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $185.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.12.

NYSE:DECK opened at $253.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $216.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.81. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $78.70 and a fifty-two week high of $257.88.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.83. The company had revenue of $283.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.52 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 26.64%. Research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, SVP Thomas Garcia sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $209,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,099,953. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 13,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.88, for a total transaction of $2,762,860.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,004,819.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,032 shares of company stock valued at $7,072,375 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth approximately $520,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 4.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,526 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 267.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 117,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,956,000 after purchasing an additional 85,848 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 13.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 54,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,605,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 150.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 42,388 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,325,000 after acquiring an additional 25,488 shares during the period.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

