Delek US Holdings Inc Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($1.41) Per Share (NYSE:DK)

Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Delek US in a report issued on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn ($1.41) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.12). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Delek US’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.98). Delek US had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DK. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Delek US from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Delek US from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Delek US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Delek US from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

Shares of Delek US stock opened at $11.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.80 million, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.95. Delek US has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $40.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,545,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,391,000 after purchasing an additional 48,465 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 21.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,773,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,472,000 after purchasing an additional 669,832 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 3.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,076,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,156,000 after purchasing an additional 69,607 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Delek US by 108.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,142,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,890,000 after acquiring an additional 595,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Delek US by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,052,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,594,000 after acquiring an additional 40,368 shares in the last quarter.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

